Energy experts predict cost of home heating to rise

If residents see sticker shock this winter, it is important to note that the city of Corpus Christi has resources in place to assist those in need.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The recent cool weather may have residents ready to pay more to stay warm through colder days and nights.

No matter how you heat your home, experts predict that along with everything else these days, the cost of that heat is likely to jump. According to a forecast from the Energy Information Administration, those who use electricity to heat their homes will see about a 10-percent jump.

For the average home, that brings the cost up to $1,359 for the winter. If you use natural gas as a heating source, you could see a 28-percent change in price from last winter, meaning you will pay about $931 in total.

If residents see sticker shock this winter, it is important to note that the city of Corpus Christi offers help to those who may find themselves struggling to pay the gas portion of their utility bill.

"They can go to our website, which is cctexas.com/gas. There is a link there for Operation Heat Help that goes into further detail about the program. It also lists out the household income requirements," said Chrissy Ronje-Alenxader, Marketing Manager with the Corpus Christi Gas Department.

Operation Heat Help begins in November and is limited to $100 for those who are utility customers with the city of Corpus Christi.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.