Several schools placed in secure status after armed robbery on Greenwood, police say

All schools are now back to normal operations.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A robbery on Greenwood temporarily put several nearby schools into "secure" mode, Corpus Christi police officials said.

A man walked into a business on the 4100 block of Greenwood at around 11:04 a.m., showed a gun and demanded money, officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department said. The suspect left the scene on foot and has not yet been found, officials said.

It is unclear if the man got away with any cash.

Nearby Crockett and Garcia Elementary schools, Martin Middle School, the Corpus Christi I.S.D. Instructional Resource Center (CIRC), Mary Grett Transition Center, the Lozano Instructional Service Center and Moody High Schools were all placed in a temporary "secure" status. All schools are now back to normal operations, officials said.

Secure status is the protocol used to "safeguard students and staff within the building when there is a nearby threat," according to the Texas Education Agency's Standard Response Protocol.

If you have any information about the robbery, call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS.

