One dead after truck pulling trailer flips on Clarkwood Rd.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One person is dead after an accident on the 700 block of Clarkwood Rd., officials confirmed to 3News.
The accident happened just before 10 a.m. Monday morning.
We are waiting for more details. Stay with 3News for updates to this developing story.
