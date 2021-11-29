Fire at southside apartment complex under investigation

One apartment was said to have suffered significant damage and surrounding units received smoke damage.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Firefighters made a fast attack on a two-alarm fire that broke out Nov. 29 at a southside apartment complex.

Flames and heavy smoke could be seen coming from a second story apartment at the Caspian Apartments at Weber and Caravelle pkwy at about 6:30 p.m. Monday evening.

Residents in the surrounding apartments evacuated as crews worked to contain the blaze.

One apartment was said to have suffered significant damage and surrounding units received smoke damage.

Corpus Christi Fire Department Chief Robert Rocha tells 3News two people, a man in one of the units and a woman who had been knocking on doors to alert others were both checked out by medics on the scene, but are okay.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the American Red Cross has been called out to help residents who have been displaced by the fire.

