Permanent fix for Crockett Elementary main sewer line expected Monday

The main sewer line has stopped up at least twice in the last week at the school, CCISD officials said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The main sewer line at Crockett Elementary was fully flowing again late Monday morning after the line stopped up again, Leanne Libby with Corpus Christi Independent School District said in a statement to 3NEWS.

"All plumbing at Crockett is draining and available for use," Libby said.

The line was cleared Saturday morning and again stopped up Monday morning, the statement said, adding that flow "was again established within the morning hours."

3NEWS reached out to the district after a parent complained that there was an odor in the school last week. Several classrooms temporarily relocated due to the odor while the issue is being resolved, Libby said.

Officials believe that the issue may be stemming from construction in the area.

Crews will work on a more permanent fix after school today, Libby said in the statement. That work should be completed by this evening.

This is the last school year students will use Crockett Elementary. In January, staff and families connected to Crockett Elementary found out that when the new school years begins, they will be attending Rose Shaw Elementary.

It’s a move district leaders said is a part of their long-range planning.

