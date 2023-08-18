Friday marks the fourth year since Flour Bluff resident Bradley Brooks disappeared

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friday marked four years since a Flour Bluff resident was first reported missing.
Bradley Brooks was last seen at his home in August 2019.
Family members said he had just bought bait and was heading out to do some late night fishing at around 10 p.m., but no one ever saw or heard from him again.
His vehicle was later found abandoned at the end of a dirt road off NAS Drive.
He would be 40 now, he has tattoos on his chest and right forearm, as well as scars on the back of his head.
Brooks has been entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, but according to the 'Help find Bradley Brooks' Facebook page, there has been no new information provided.
