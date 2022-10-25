Jay Kleberg addresses climate change in South Texas during campaign tour

Kleberg says he doesn't want to take anything away from the oil and gas industry. Instead, he wants to expand the approach to generating revenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Land Commissioner hopeful Jay Kleberg is vying for residents votes this election season.

The South Texas native is hoping to take over after incumbent George P. Bush lost his primary bid for attorney general.

Kleberg was in Corpus Christi Tuesday as part of his campaign tour tackling climate change. Kleberg says he doesn't want to take anything away from the oil and gas industry. Instead, he wants to expand the approach to generating revenue.

"You want to make sure that you're not making decisions based on political cycles," Kleberg said. "That they're actually based on generational terms and that you're handing off to the next generation something that's actually sustainable and viable -- and that's not just the oil and gas industry."

Kleberg said he hopes voters look to his resume, with over 20 years of experience in land management, when they head out to the polls. His opponent is Texas Senator Dawn Buckingham.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.