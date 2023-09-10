Coastal Bend Jewish community react to war in Middle East

"There aren't enough words in the English language to describe the pain," said Chabad Coastal Bend Rabbi Naftali Schmukler.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Impacts from the violence in Israel are being felt around the world and right here in South Texas.

It's easy for something like what we're seeing happen right now, to feel like a world away, but it's not. And for those like District Court Judge Inna Klein who have close ties to the region that is seeing destruction first-hand, it is hitting painfully close.

"This is Israel's 9/11," she said.

Klein has seen the images and calls the event unfolding on television, heart wrenching.

"You can't not just sympathize and reopen the wounds knowing that country is going through it now," she said.

Klein immigrated from the the former Soviet Union, most of her family now living in Israel. For her, its very real and close.

"Hearing about family and friends who were reservist and are now activated my friends kids who are active military," she said.

The weekend terrorist attacks in Israel happening during a time of peaceful celebrations, now raising security concern among those in the Jewish community across the United States in South Texas. Klein also serves on the board of a local synagogue.

"Just celebrated the high holidays, at congregation Beth Israel we had one officer on duty for all services at the temple," she said.

Gov. Greg Abbott is condemning the violence, promising over $4 million of additional funding to provide enhanced security for Jewish organizations such as synagogues and schools throughout the state.

"I am a Jew, I am a mother of Jewish Children, its very real, I've been noticing a rise in antisemitism in this country including," she said.

Chabad Coastal Bend Rabbi Naftali Schmukler said he is leaning on prayer.

"What happens across the world, if it happened 4 feet from us we would be changed forever," he said.

Schmukler is part of an outreach program, he said the acts of terror shook him to his core.

"There aren't enough words in the English language to describe the pain," he said. "Beyond anger, is pain, deep, deep pain. Human beings, we're all created in the image of God, could cause such horrific deliberate harm, in the most heinous of acts, monstrous acts."

During times like this the rabbi said it's important for those in the Jewish community to unite in their faith but above all to stand up to injustice.

"When we see repeated injustice, and we see such horrific crimes, we have to say enough is enough, not about one religion or another or country versus country, about uniting us all on the most simple common values we hold dear to our heart, values we would never want violated in our own lives," he said.

Schmukler praying fiercely for change and for peace.

