'Rare visitor': Wildlife officials ask boaters to be aware of leatherback turtles in the area

"We are not sure why there is a sudden presence of this species," officials at the ARK UT Marine Science Institute said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Amos Rehabilitation Keep (ARK) at the UT Marine Science Institute is warning boaters to watch for leatherback turtles in area waters after at least three were hit with boat propellers near the ship channel recently.

Leatherback turtles are not often found here. It is a "rare visitor to the Texas Gulf Coast", according to Texas Parks and Wildlife.

"Please be aware that there is a possibility of more in the area!" a post by the ARK said.

Officials with the ARK said boats are especially dangerous to leatherbacks due to their soft shell and said "boat contact may be more detrimental to this species."

"Please be cautious while out boating, inform us of any nearshore Leatherback sightings," the post said.

If you find one injured or deceased anywhere in Texas, you are asked to call 1-866-TURTLE5.

The leatherback is one of the largest living reptiles, surpassed in size only by some species of crocodiles, according to TPWD. They live at least 30 years, and up to 50 years or more. Unlike most sea turtles, which nest in the spring and summer, leatherbacks usually nest in fall and winter.

They are listed as an endangered species.

PSA! ⚠️ In the last two weeks, we have seen three Leatherback Sea Turtles in fairly fresh condition which have... Posted by Amos Rehabilitation Keep - ARK at UT Marine Science Institute on Tuesday, June 6, 2023

