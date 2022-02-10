Man killed after being hit by Freightliner while trying to cross highway

Officials said a Freightliner was traveling westbound on SH 285 when the man ran across the highway and was hit by the truck.

RIVIERA, Texas — A man is dead after attempting to cross a highway at night on foot Tuesday night near Riviera.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. Feb. 8 on SH 285 about seven miles west of Riviera, officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Officials said a Freightliner was traveling westbound on SH 285 when the man ran across the highway and was hit by the truck.

The man, who has not been identified, died at the scene, according to DPS officials.

DPS Troopers will continue to investigate the crash and will provide the identify of the man once he is properly identified, and next of kin is notified.

The driver of the truck was not injured in the accident.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.