Man wanted for violent crimes in Taft arrested in Corpus Christi

Rudy Rivera, 35, walked in to a Corpus Christi hospital for treatment for a gunshot wound.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man wanted for several violent crimes in Taft has been arrested, San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said.

Rudy Rivera, 35, walked into a Corpus Christi hospital just after midnight for treatment for a gunshot wound. He was taken into custody shortly after, Sheriff Rivera said.

It was Tuesday, Feb. 1 when officials said one man was shot and killed and another was stabbed. Officials said Rivera was a suspect in the crimes and that he was also shot, but was able to drive away.

Joshua Perez, 35, died in the shooting. The man who was stabbed was rushed to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

San Patricio County officials have been searching for Rudy Rivera since.

There is no information at this time as to what he is being charged with.

