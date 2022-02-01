Three crime scenes involving stabbing, shootings near Taft are related, sheriff says

One person died of a gunshot wound, another is hospitalized with stab wounds and another is on the run.

TAFT, Texas — One man is dead, one is in the hospital and another is on the run Tuesday after deputies responded to several crime scenes involving a stabbing and two shootings near Taft on Monday, San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said.

San Patricio County deputies were called to three different crime scenes on Monday, Jan. 31 just after 5:30 p.m.

The first scene was on Davis Rd. where deputies found Moses Torres, 36, with stab wounds inside his home. He was rushed to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

While at that scene, additional law enforcement went to the 650 block of Mary St. where they received a call about shots fired in the area. Joshua Perez, 35, was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a home there.

Around the same time, a witness called police saying there was a man walking down Dolores St. while bleeding from a possible gunshot wound. The man, who officials have identified as Rudy Rivera, 35, was seen getting into a car and has not yet been found. He is currently wanted by authorities in San Patricio County.

Torres, who is in the hospital with stab wounds but is expected to be OK, told law enforcement officials that Rudy Rivera was the one who stabbed him. Torres did not say who possibly shot Rudy Rivera or Perez, Sheriff Rivera said.

All of the scenes are related, Sheriff Rivera said.

Both Torres and Rudy Rivera were arrested after a drive-by shooting and arson case on Elm St. in July 2021.

Both were out on bond. No arrests have been made in this case at this time.

