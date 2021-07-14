A look at the 58 active street projects in Corpus Christi

Streets that remain under construction include Ocean Drive, Airline, and Six Points.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several Corpus Christi construction projects are said to be still dealing with the effects of the recent heavy rains.

One of those projects includes the Park Road 22 bridge which has seen a delay in construction because of standing water, but there are other long-awaited projects that are being celebrated for their completion.

Susana Almaguer can't contain her excitement to finally see Morgan Avenue open and the roadwork completed.

"Totally worth it, if you guys would have seen the way the road looked, you would never guess there were potholes," said Almaguer.

The street is right in front of Susana's business called the Coffee Mugg, a Harry Potter inspired coffee shop.

The street wasn't always picture perfect, but there was no magical way to fix it.

Susana said she had to endure almost two years of roadwork that went from Crosstown to Ocean Drive. The work made access to her business tough and in turn she said that kept customers away.

"There were times I would be lucky if there were 2-3 people all day. I would look at the sales and could barely afford the internet or electricity," said Almaguer.

While those struggles and the long wait has paid off for this business owner, there are many more construction project across the city that are currently underway.

In fact, there are 58 active construction projects according to Jeff Edmonds who is the director of engineering services for Corpus Christi.

However, not all of those are street projects. Those can be found here.

Streets that remain under construction include Ocean Drive, Airline, and Six Points.

However, a large majority of projects are experiencing setbacks due to the recent downpours.

"Had way more than the average number of rain days, the rain has effected just about every project underway right now," said Edmonds.

That includes work on the Park Road 22 bridge on Padre Island.

"I understand they are pumping water out, that is a common situation when you have open excavations, significant rainfall like that you could be pumping for days to get the project dry enough for you to get back in for work," said Edmonds.

Edmonds said completion is expected to be November of 2022.

Meanwhile, Susana had this advice to other business owners who might be faced with construction outside of their doorstep.

"I got creative with it. If I have to close that's fine, but I want to look back and say I did everything I could," said Almaguer.

