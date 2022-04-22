Mirador Retirement Community celebrated Earth Day with their very own farmer's market

After previously strict safety protocols due to the pandemic, organizers said this was a great event for residents to get back to interacting with the public.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mirador Retirement Community opened their arms to the public on Friday to celebrate Earth Day. The residents put on a farmer's market for the community to enjoy, and had fun doing it!

Mirador Resident Trudy Kenyon shared her excitement, "This is the first farmer's market we've ever had here and what an exciting thing! I have a dear friend, who's over here, and I've got my eyes on her carrot cakes."

There were several vendors from throughout the area who sold everything from fresh produce to plants, baked goods, and even some homemade salsa. Some of the items on display were even grown by the residents themselves in their own community garden.

Residents were also able to enjoy outdoor cooking demos, including a lesson for fried green tomatoes. All of the food at the event was a major hit with the crowd.

After previously strict safety protocols due to the pandemic, organizers said this was a great event for residents to get back outdoors and interact with the community again.

Lifestyles and Wellness Director at Mirador Ely Rhea told 3NEWS, "It is so nice to see people coming in and out of the parking lot again. I think that is the thing they are most proud of when we have an event like this, is that we are hosting the community."

Dining Service Director Hannah Paraboschi shared Rhea's elation with the social aspect of the event. "It's amazing to be able to have the residents go out and be social with one another once again, now that we are getting to the end of COVID. It's great to see them in good spirits, and to know they've survived another pandemic. It just warms my heart, makes me so happy."

In true spirit of Earth Day, proceeds from the sales will go to the South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.