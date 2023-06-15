New hotel, convention center could be in place within 3 years at ABC

Visit Corpus Christi CEO Brett Oetting said he feels within the next few months, the city will be sending out a request for proposals to build the additions.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is looking to build a connected hotel and convention center complex at the American Bank Center.

"I believe that this is going to transform and reestablish our position as a convention destination affects our economy in a tremendous way," said Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo.

Guajardo helped lead the recent effort to get the state to turn over its hotel tax dollars to the city as a way to help fund the project.

"The $192 million dollars that's going to be redirected from the state back to the city of Corpus Christi is absolutely going to be very attractive incentive for hoteliers. We already have some that we know have interest," she said.



Visit Corpus Christi CEO Brett Oetting said the city has lost millions of dollars in convention business because it can't compete with other cities that have a connected hotel and convention center.

"Since 2018, Corpus Christi has lost convention bids totaling 137,000 room nights. That's worth $50 million in economic impact to the city," he said.



Corpus Christi Councilwoman Sylvia Campos, along with other council members, will be making a trip to Oklahoma City to check out their convention center hotel complex.

"Some of our city council people are going this next weekend, next Thursday, to go to Oklahoma City and see their hotel that's been built and connected to the convention center. So, I'm looking forward to it. I think it's exciting," she said.

Oetting said that visit is important so that city leaders have a better idea of what the project could look like.

"It is a best practice around the country that when you are working on a project, that you find out what your peer cities are doing well and then go and study those," he said.

Oetting added that he feels within the next few months, the city will be sending out a request for proposals to build our hotel and convention center.

Guajardo told 3NEWS she would like to see both the American Bank Center renovated and that hotel convention center complex completed, all within the next three years.

