New Ocelot breeding program to begin in Kingsville thanks to grants totaling $14M

The Cesar Kleberg Wildlife Research Institute at A&M Kingsville will be running the facility.

It is believed that there are probably around 100 ocelots along the Texas border.

Now, two grants, totaling $14 million, will help with the effort not only to protect the felines but also to initiate a breeding program in Kingsville, aiming to repopulate our area with these cats once again.

Ocelots used to roam freely in South Texas, extending all the way down to South America. However, they are now an endangered species in this region.



The plan involves using the grant funding to study the effects that the border barriers, implemented by Gov. Greg Abbott have had on the animals along the border. The other portion of the grant will fund the establishment of an ocelot breeding program at the Cesar Kleberg Wildlife Research Institute at Texas A&M University-Kingsville.

"We will be doing breeding in that facility to help provide ocelots for re-introduction into a new habitat in South Texas," said Cesar Kleberg Wildlife Research Institute Executive Director David Hewitt



Hewitt said that an architect is already working on the plans for the facility.

"Construction will probably start next year sometime and as part of the contract we just got with the Fish and Wildlife Service there will be funds to help with the operating of that facility," he said.



TAMU-K President Robert Vela said he is excited about this important research project.

"I am just so happy with our faculty, what they do because it’s not always about advancing their own credentials or their own work. It’s about what we do for our community and boy that aligns with our mission," he said.



Officials said that once the breeding program starts to produce kittens, the plan is to eventually release those wild cats into Jim Hogg County, just south of Hebbronville.

