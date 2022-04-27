Hundreds of new shade trees coming to Corpus Christi parks

230 shade trees will be planted at 30 local parks.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several city parks will soon be getting shade trees after council approved a contract in hopes to help beautify the city.

230 shade trees will be planted at 30 local parks through a contract with Valley Garden Center, Inc. $224,256 from the city's general fund will be used for the installation.

The new trees are part of an improvement project to enhance and beautify parks throughout the city, a statement from the city said.

"All the selected trees, which are native to South Texas, will provide beautiful new foliage, reduction of noise pollution, air quality improvement, and reduction of storm water runoff and soil erosion."

City leaders selected parks that did not receive new trees during the 2020 tree-planting cycle. The contract costs involved acquisitions of mature, large diameter trunk trees, installation, and initial water management services.

“Adding trees to our residential parks is an initiative that benefits the environment and adds value to the community,” said Mayor Paulette Guajardo. "I am excited to see the how this investment will beautify parks throughout the City.”

The new trees will be planted at the following parks:

District 1

Chiquito Park (5 trees)

Glen Royal Park (4 trees)

Hudson Park (5 trees)

Lt. Stuart J. Alexander Park (4 trees)

McNorton Park (3 trees)

Mobile Park (6 trees)

West Guth Park (21 trees)

District 2

Casa Linda Park (4 trees)

H-E-B Park (8 trees)

Prescott Park (3 trees)

Lawson Park (5 trees)

Catalina Martinez Park (2 trees)

Collier Park (9 trees)

Sam Houston Park (9 trees)

District 3

Glen Arbor Park (15 trees)

John Jones Park (10 trees)

Stonegate Park (10 trees)

Schanen Park (13 trees)

Molina Veterans Park (10 trees)

District 4

Lamar Park (12 trees)

Dan Whitworth Park (6 trees)

Claremont Park (6 trees)

Oso Place Park (8 trees)

Turtle Cove Park (8 trees)

District 5

Vineyards Park (3 trees)

Brandywine Park (7 trees)

Lexington Park (7 trees)

King’s Point Park (7 trees)

Brockhampton Park (8 trees)

St. Andrews Park (12 trees)

