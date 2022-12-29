Nine-year-old Coastal Bend boxer continues to knock out the competition

Jax Pinney, 9, is ranked number three in the country. Jax trains at Elite Fitness in Ingleside, Texas.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nine-year-old Jax Pinney just got into boxing a year ago and he's already made huge strides.

He is ranked number three in the country and has even taken down the number one boxer while competing in an older age bracket.

Jax told 3NEWS that he's very proud of himself and wants to continue to work hard to climb the ranks. He has a 16-1 record and has avenged his only loss by beating that opponent three times after his original defeat.

Jax's father Jordan told 3NEWS that his son trains three hours a day for five days a week.

Jordan added that Jax is currently preparing for his next big national competition in March that will be held in Detroit, Michigan. Jax has won the National Junior Olympics and multiple Golden Glove competitions. He's walked away with victory in every competition he's competed in.

Jax trains at Elite Fitness in Ingleside, Texas. The gym is a non-profit organization.

