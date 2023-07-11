NOAA weather balloons causing harm to sea turtles

Over 900 balloons are released worldwide every single day, and 90 of them come from the U.S.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Weather balloons sent out by the National Oceanic Atmospheric Association are released in the sky to collect data for things like forecast models in order to predict storms. But with over 900 released worldwide every single day, and 90 of them just being from the U.S., they can cause problems for our local sea life.

Reserve Director of the Marine Science Institute at The University of Texas at Austin, Jace Tunnell has found quite a few on our beaches.

The balloons are made of rubber and plastic, and Tunnel said that when those balloons end up in the water, that's where animals like sea turtles can be harmed.

"And we often times see turtle bites in both of those. Both in the rubber part and in the film plastic, said Tunnell."

Any turtle that is unlucky enough to ingest plastic or be tangled in a weather balloon may end up at the Texas State Aquarium's Wildlife Rescue Center. President and CEO of the aquarium said they've seen their fair share of turtles affected by all types of foreign debris.

"We've actually had turtles where we can see fishing line coming out of their mouth, and we can actually see it coming out of the other end. So, they've actually ingested it and it's moved through their system. It's very difficult to get sea turtles to recover from that condition, CEO Jesse Gilbert said.

Tunnel said there's a pretty simple way to ensure that our coastal wildlife stays safe.

"If you're at the beach, we ask that you pick up all your trash even if it's not your trash. If you see something down there, pick it up. It's something easy that we can do that we know will save the life of a sea turtle," he said.

