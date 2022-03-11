Day of Giving a chance to provide hope to at-risk youth through the ECF Community Center

The E.C.F. Community Center is an after school, educational enrichment program for all at-risk elementary age children who live in our inner city community.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — E.C.F.'s mission is to provide quality specialized tutoring that supports the at-risk elementary students of Corpus Christi while empowering each student to achieve academic success, regardless of zip code.

The program is designed to demonstrate that the trend of poor student achievement can be reversed and that all students can master academic standards if they are given time, support and instruction that focuses on their unique academic needs.

Tutors work with students individually or in small study groups and offer tutoring as well as friendship, encouragement, guidance and mentorship. The tutoring program focuses the efforts of teachers on the diagnosed academic needs of students while harnessing the energies of tutors and learning support staff to reinforce the teachers' efforts.

The relationship that develops between tutors, teachers and students provides the kind of guidance, support and inspiration necessary for future success of students. It only takes one caring person to make a difference in a young person's life.

