Police investigation: young person found with serious injuries in front of southside home

Corpus Christi Police were called just after 3:00 a.m. Friday to a home on Pennine Way and found a juvenile with injuries.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police are investigating a mysterious scene Friday morning after a young person was found with serious bodily injuries at a home along the 3800 block of Pennine Way on the southside.

It all started around 3:09 a.m. Friday when a homeowner getting ready for work came outside and noticed the juvenile and called police. Officers arrived on the scene with medics. Once they found the person, they were taken to the hospital. The status of their condition is unknown at the time of this writing.

Corpus Christi Police Department spokesperson Senior Officer Antonio Contreras says detectives are canvassing the area during the beginning stages of this investigation.

"Detectives will do their thing, comb the area, contact any witnesses, still go door to door and just maybe try to locate surveillance video, things like that. So, it's still in it's early stages and that's why they're out here right now and they're not leaving anytime soon." said Senior Officer Contreras.

At this point it's unclear if a crime was committed, but police are calling it an isolated incident. They are asking anyone with information to call police at 361-886-2600 or Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS (8477).