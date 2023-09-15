x
More than 4,600 without power in Corpus Christi, Flour Bluff

The AEP outage map shows an estimated restoration time of 11 a.m.
Credit: KIII

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thousands of AEP customers are without power on the south side of Corpus Christi and in Flour Bluff.

1,480 AEP customers are without power in Flour Bluff, according to the AEP outage map. Power is expected to be restored by 11 a.m., the website said. 

Another 2,505 customers are without power near Veterans Memorial High School in Corpus Christi. 641 are without power near Yorktown and Rodd Field Rd. The expected restoration time for these outages is 9:30 a.m.

Credit: AEP Outage Map

The cause of the outages is unknown at this time. 

