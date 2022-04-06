Power outages on North Padre Island have been restored

The AEP Texas Outage Map is reported over 2,000 homes without power on North Padre Island. Outages began just after midnight.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — AEP Texas reports that power has been restored to North Padre Island.

As of 5:10 a.m., AEP Texas reported 2,196 power outages on the island, noting that the outages began at roughly 12:50 a.m.

Officials with AEP confirmed that the outages were caused by a pair of broken cross-arms near NAS Corpus Christi, impacting power flow to the island.

AEP says crews worked to repair the damaged equipment, and reported that power was restored as of 5:43 a.m.

You can click here to view the AEP Texas Outage Map for more information.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.