Red Stripe 5K Run honors fallen military heroes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Red Stripe 5K Run was held at Bob Hall Pier on Saturday morning as multiple runners turned out for the event.

The run was organized in 2018 by The Wingman Foundation and began as a way to honor fallen U.S. Marine Capt. Jake “Red Stripe” Frederick, and his legacy.

The event’s mission is to raise awareness of TWF's support and work with military families; and to ensure “We Never Leave a Wingman Behind," according to the event’s website.

Kiley Frederick, organizer of the 5K, lost her husband Jake “Red Stripe” Frederick in 2016.

She said this event is important to her and others who wish to honor their loved ones.

“An inheritance is something you leave someone, a legacy is something you instill in someone, so this run is obviously personal to my family and to remember the legacy of my hero, my husband,” Frederick said. “But it's also to run for the legacies of so many who have also sacrificed for our great country.

Money raised by the run goes to the wingman organization, which helps families who have lost members in the Navy and Marines aviation branches.

