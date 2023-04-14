Sandfest sees large turnout despite high tides

Coastal flooding Thursday concerned some artists but the event was able to go off without a hitch.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 2023 Sandfest saw a road bump Thursday as high tides caused organizers to slightly pivot their plans.

As the event opened up Friday morning, artists are happy to say that the tide did not impact their sculptures as they originally anticipated.

"It's two dragons intertwined and then hopefully will create a vortex," said Franklin, Texas resident Christy Atkinson. "This is plan a. We'll see what happens. I'm not sure what's underneath all of that from the tides yesterday, but the title is, wrapped up in you."

Atkinson's dad, Walter, is also an artist for Sandfest. He's known as one of the best sculptors that the event has to offer.

Sandfest Vice President Rene Cano told explained to 3NEWS how they were able to bring in the talented artist.

"Our sculptures. We pay them for two weeks to do the logo mountain. We board them, feed them, and we pay for all of their travel expenses so, some of them, depending on their level of semi-pro to amateur, they can get anywhere from $300-500 a day," he said. "And then once they start competing on their own individual piece, it goes up a little bit, and also they get paid out on prizes. Peoples choice, first place, second place and third place."

Organizers told 3NEWS that they were happy with the turnout. Baxley Potts has visited Sandfest the past couple of years. She said that the event looks bigger and better every year.

"I'm really enjoying it especially those sand sculptures out there. It's looking really nice," she said.

Atkinson said she will spend some 30 hours on her masterpiece in the sand.

