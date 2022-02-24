Steam fog covers Corpus Christi Bay this chilly Thursday morning

Steam fog, or sea smoke as some call it, means the water is warmer than the air, so the warmer air right along the water surface is condensing into fog.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you had to travel down Ocean Drive this morning for your commute, you probably saw a blanket of fog rolling off of Corpus Christi Bay!

A live view from our Lex Cam showed the fog rolling through Thursday morning as warm air coming off the water condenses into fog when it hits the colder air.

LIVE: Sea fog is rolling off Corpus Christi Bay this morning A live look at our Lex Cam shows fog coming off Corpus Christi Bay on this chilly morning. Posted by KIII 3 News on Thursday, February 24, 2022

The sea smoke could also be seen last night at the Corpus Christi Marina after a cold front rolled through the area.

Steam fog over the Corpus Christi Bayfront. Steam fog can happen when cold air moves over warmer water. In this case, air in the mid/upper 30s is moving over water that is near 60°. The warm moist air near the water is cooling and condensing into fog. This is sometimes called ‘sea smoke’. Video from Wayne Maroney Posted by Alan Holt on Wednesday, February 23, 2022

