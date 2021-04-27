Survey: More residents want to visit, live in Downtown Corpus Christi

The survey also shows that 67% of Downtown visitors believe that there are family-friendly activities available but desire more of those experiences.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Downtown Corpus Christi is becoming more visitor and resident friendly, according to results of a Downtown Management District (DMD) Downtown Consumer Perception Survey.

The survey reveals that more residents are visiting downtown, want to live downtown and most believe Downtown businesses took appropriate precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key findings from the survey show:

79% of residents believe Downtown businesses took appropriate precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

60% of downtown users believe it is clean, up 13% from 2019.

Downtown users visited more than double the national average – 28.2 visits downtown, or almost five times per month in the last six months.

67% of Downtown users believe that there are family-friendly activities available but desire more of those experiences.

Interest in living downtown has increased significantly, with 56% of millennials and 45% of downtown users likely to consider living downtown in 2021, versus 15% and 7% respectively in 2015.

The DMD got help from Gentleman McCarty Associates in conducting the survey via email and distributed it to individuals across Nueces and San Patricio Counties between February 5, 2021, and February 22, 2021.

The DMD said received a total of 246 completed surveys.

The survey asked what perceptions were regarding the downtown districts, activities available throughout downtown, what influences affected their decision to visit, how likely they are to live or commute to downtown, and what changes are essential to attract more visitors.

A complete report of the DMD Downtown Consumer Perception Survey can be found here: https://bit.ly/3xuEbO8

