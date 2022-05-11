Annual 'Flags for Heroes' returns with 18 hundred flags along bayfront

A dedication ceremony will be held at the First Baptist church starting at 6:00pm.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hundreds of flags were lined up along the bayfront for the annual "Flags for Heroes."

The Rotary Club of Corpus Christi spent their weekend putting up 18 hundred flags along Ocean Drive.

A dedication ceremony will be held at the First Baptist Church on November 7 starting at 6:00pm.

The public is invited to drive by the display on Veterans Day, November 11 between 5 to 5:45 p.m. and honk their horns for support of the heroes.

The playing of taps near the aviator statute at Ropes Park will follow.

