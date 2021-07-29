Two arrested for capital murder in connection with game room shooting on Weber Road

CCPD detectives were able to identify and secure warrants for the arrest of two suspects, 25-year-old Vanessa Salas and 25-year-old Jean Martinez.

Two people have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning outside of a game room on Weber Road, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

The shooting happened just after 4 a.m. Sunday, July 25. Police were called to the scene following reports of a shooting and upon arrival, found 32-year-old Conrad Garcia suffering from a gunshot wound.

Garcia was rushed to a hospital, but police said he later died from his injuries.

After further investigation, CCPD detectives were able to identify and secure warrants for the arrest of two suspects, 25-year-old Vanessa Salas and 25-year-old Jean Martinez.

Police said both were found and arrested Tuesday on outstanding warrants for capital murder, along with additional warrants for aggravated robbery.

As of Thursday, police said the case remains under investigation and ask that anyone with information regarding the crime contact them at 361-886-2840.

