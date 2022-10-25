Two-day camp offers Tuloso-Midway students new opportunities

The camp is not mandatory for students to attend since they are on intersession this week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuloso-Midway High School is undergoing transformational changes starting in the new year.

With P-Tech Academy and multiple on-campus pathways, the high school is preparing by having a two-day camp that gives middle school students opportunities they've never had access to before when it comes to exploring careers in technical education.

"We are having our students select what program they're interested in when they come into the ninth grade," said Mahogany Garza, district career & technical education coordinator. "Which means we don't want to set them up for failure and set them up to think about 'oh I don't really like this' we want them to see what's out there first."

The camp is not mandatory for students to attend since they are on intersession this week, but transportation as well as free meals are provided to those who come out to explore their options.

