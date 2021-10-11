Here's where veterans can enjoy 'thank you' freebies today

Several businesses are showing their respect by offering discounted services.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In honor of Veterans Day, several businesses are showing their respect by offering discounted services.

Applebee's on SPID in Portland

Free entree from select menu

B&J's Pizza and Brew Pub on Staples

25 percent off discount for veterans

Golden Corral on SPID

Free "thank you" dinner from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

IHOP

Free red, white and blueberry pancakes at all locations

Starbucks

Free tall hot brewed coffee at all locations

Texas Roadhouse

Free lunch voucher from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Bubba's 33

Free lunch from Veteran's Day order from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Chacho's Tacos

Free breakfast plate/drink all day.

We would like to thank all of our veterans for serving our country and keeping us safe!

