Here's where veterans can enjoy 'thank you' freebies today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In honor of Veterans Day, several businesses are showing their respect by offering discounted services.
Applebee's on SPID in Portland
- Free entree from select menu
B&J's Pizza and Brew Pub on Staples
- 25 percent off discount for veterans
Golden Corral on SPID
- Free "thank you" dinner from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.
IHOP
- Free red, white and blueberry pancakes at all locations
Starbucks
- Free tall hot brewed coffee at all locations
Texas Roadhouse
- Free lunch voucher from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Bubba's 33
- Free lunch from Veteran's Day order from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Chacho's Tacos
- Free breakfast plate/drink all day.
We would like to thank all of our veterans for serving our country and keeping us safe!
