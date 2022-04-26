West Oso High School teacher earns statewide honor

Mr. Chandler Davis received the Frank Kemerer Award for outstanding teaching in social studies.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A West Oso High School teacher received statewide honors for his passion of educating future generations!

Mr. Chandler Davis was presented with the Frank Kemerer Award for outstanding teaching in social studies on Monday. Only one public school teacher receives this award in Texas every year.

Davis has been a teacher for 17 years and has spent the last seven years at West Oso High School teaching U.S. History and A.P. U.S. History. He currently serves as Head of the Social Studies Department, Varsity Girls Basketball coach, and part-time administrator.

"Mr. Davis demonstrates a passion for teaching social studies in his classroom by creating and collaborating with the English department where students can really engage, research and relate to topics from Slavery to the Soviet Missile Crisis," a statement from West Oso ISD said. "He has continued to demonstrate to students that the study of history is relevant to the present and will always have meaning in their lives in the future."

The award is named in honor of Dr. Frank Kemerer, a longtime professor in the education department at the University of North Texas. In recognition of his long and outstanding career, Kemerer is the Regents Professor Emeritus of Education Law and Administration at UNT. Upon Kemerer’s departure from TSALD, the organization decided to honor him by creating the Kemerer Award to recognize an outstanding social studies teacher in a Texas public high school.

The award is co-sponsored by ED311, the successor to TSALD, along with the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals (TASSP).

Davis will be honored at the annual summer legal conference co-sponsored by ED311 and TASSP in Austin, this year on June 14. The winner will be given an opportunity to address the attendees at the conference and will be presented with a check in the amount of $3,000.

“As a coach and teacher, Mr. Davis builds and collaborates with staff so that our students are prepared and inspired to do well on the playing field or the classroom. He also understands the connection between life and how knowing and understanding history will help all students make more informed decisions that will affect their future,” said Supt Conrado Garcia. “This award reflects his commitment to history and a self-motivated approach to working with his colleagues to better serve the students in this community. Above all, what is emphasized is how to help our students write tomorrow’s history.”

