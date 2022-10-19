Borchard Fairgrounds to turn into Field of Honor for Veterans Day

You can honor a special service member or veteran by purchasing a flag to fly in their name this Veterans Day.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In November, the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds will turn into a Field of Honor for military veterans, current service members and those who died defending our country.

1,000 flags will be placed on the grounds to honor the men and women who have given a portion, or all, of their lives in defense of our nation. Flags are available to be purchased and individualized for a veteran or service member that's close to your heart.

Money from the flag purchases will go to Military VIP, a Coastal Bend veteran support group that was established in 2019 to help with food, housing and other costs for military families.

On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, the flags will be placed at the Fairgrounds during an opening ceremony starting at 4:30 p.m. The flags will stay up for three weeks, until Dec. 2, and will be illuminated at night for all to see.

If you purchase a flag, you will be able to take it home on Dec. 2.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.