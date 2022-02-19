New City Council districts are being drawn for Corpus Christi; here's your chance to have a say on them

City Council will be holding a meeting this Monday to develop a map for the newly redrawn city districts. Be sure to register online to make a comment there.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council will be holding a meeting this Monday, to develop a map of the five newly redrawn city council districts.

It's a chance for residents to discuss whether they feel the new boundaries are fair and equal.

City Secretary, Rebecca Huerta, explained the process: "There will be seven sessions and two of them will be general sessions and five of them will be in district and that's when we're going to be asking the citizens their opinions on the district maps."

By law, the city is supposed to equalize the population in each district after the census. That means all districts should have roughly the same number of voters when electing members to City Council.

Districts four and five have seen the most population growth recently, and are expected to be carved up to fit the new maps.

The meeting will take place Monday, Feb. 21 at 9:00 a.m. in Council Chambers at 1201 Leopard Street. You must register online to comment at the meeting. Citizens who register for virtual attendance will be emailed with a link to submit their comments online.

To register, visit www.cctexas.com/redistrictingevents.

