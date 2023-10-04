NASA@ My Library makes annular eclipse accessible to Spanish speakers through Ben McDonald Library

The library is only one of 49 libraries nationwide chosen for the endeavor.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Ben F. McDonald Library was chosen to participate in the NASA@ My Library program, one of only 49 libraries selected nationwide.

The initiative will help outfit the library, located at 4044 Greenwood Dr., with bilingual materials ahead of the annular solar eclipse Oct. 14.

The supplies include:

bilingual solar science kits with portable reflector telescopes

two wood telescopes called sun spotters to project the eclipse on a screen

a "Moonbear Shadow" book and activity, which will be read during a bilingual story time from 11-11:30 a.m. Oct. 13

