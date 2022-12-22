Alice opens overnight warming center for upcoming freezing temperatures

An overnight warming shelter at the Merchant’s Building at the Jim Wells County Fairgrounds, 3001 S. Johnson St. in Alice, will open at 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Alice, Jim Wells County and several other organizations came together to be sure those who need it have a place to get out of the cold temperatures this weekend.

An overnight warming shelter at the Merchant’s Building at the Jim Wells County Fairgrounds, 3001 S. Johnson St. in Alice, will open at 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday to provide and overnight place to stay for anyone who needs it. The shelter will close at 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

No pets are permitted at the center, and no food will be provided.

If residents require transportation to and from the Warming Center, please call the Rural Economic Assistance League (R.E.A.L) public transportation services at 361-668-3158.

