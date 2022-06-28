Summer Sizzle: In The Game Funtrackers

Summer is officially underway, and First Edition Julissa Garza is continuing to help you add some sizzle to your plans!

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Summer officially kicked off and you don’t have to go far to add some sizzle to your plans! There’s a lot to do right here in our Sparkling City by the Sea.

This week is for those of you with a need for speed. First Edition reporter Julissa Garza gives a closer look at ‘In the Game Funtrackers.’

“We are no longer 'Funtrackers', even though it is in our name, but we are definitely 'In the Game', and we have something for everybody,” said Lisa Miller Sales and Marketing Manager at In the Game Funtrackers.

When you first walk inside of Funtrackers, it’s an arcade-lover’s paradise! There’s even some new state of the art experiences and the first attendant free VR experience.

In order to do anything, you’ll need a play card, and you can keep reloading the same card all summer.

“The more that you load on a game card, the more free credits we’re going to give you,” said Miller.

“If you decide 'I want to load $100 bucks' and get credits for free, come back, use it several months later and all the tickets add up and you get bigger prizes.”

While you’re inside you can grab a bite to eat to refuel. And don’t forget there are deals.

“On Monday, we have our signature cheeseburger for $5 and that also includes fries, and we are not talking a tiny little cheeseburger,” said Miller.

There’s a lot of fun inside, but there’s also adventures outside.

“We’ve got go-karts,” said Miller. We have a couple different tracks.”

There’s also mini-golf and new rides, but if you’re looking to test out your aim- then try your hand at axe throwing.

With the South Texas heat, they’ve got just the place for you to cool off-- the ‘Tiki Hut.’

“We’re opening this up on the weekends, so if you want to come out, have a beer or have a soda just use this area to cool down on Saturday nights we have a DJ out here,” said Miller.

Clearly there’s a lot to do which can add up, so Lisa advises planning ahead to save.

“Before you come always check our website go to our pricing tag,” said Miller.

“Every single day we have something different, some of them based around food, some based around attractions.”

There’s even a deal for date night! A lot of fun stuff to do and memories to be made. 3NEWS has a lot more in store for you this summer as we continue finding sizzle.