Driscoll Health Plan to provide back-to-school freebies for Corpus Christi, Kingsville students

Each event will provide students with free school supplies and entertainment, as well as the chance to claim a free backpack.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You know what they say: if it's free, it's for me!

Driscoll Health Plan's Miguel Lopez and Coastal Bend Wellness' Michaela Flores joined us on Domingo Live to tell us how parents can make the most of back-to-school season at two upcoming events.

The first event, hosted by Driscoll Health Plan and Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Texas, will take place on July 21 from 6-8 p.m. at 4525 Ayers Street in Corpus Christi.

The event will provide students with free school supplies, haircuts, games and more. The first 500 students at the event will also receive a free backpack.

The second event, the Back to School Bash & Wellness Fair hosted by Driscoll Health Plan and the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation, will take place on July 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the JK Northway Expo Center in Kingsville.

The Back to School Bash will provide students with free school supplies, middle and high school physical exams, food, games and health resources. 1,000 backpacks will also be distributed to attending students throughout the fair.

Further questions and updates the above events can be found on their respective websites.

