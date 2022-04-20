Your chance to watch 'Mean Girls' with one of the cast members at TAMUK

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This Wednesday, we really wear pink!
Actor and comedian Daniel Franzese, best known for his role as Damian Leigh in Mean Girls, will be at Texas A&M University - Kingsville on Wednesday night.
The Javelina Nation is hosting a 'Mean Girls' movie night, and Franzese will be in attendance.
The event will take place at the Jones Auditorium, 855 N. Armstrong St., on Wednesday, April 20. Doors will open to students at 6 p.m. and the general public at 6:30 p.m.
The first 100 students to arrive will even get a free t-shirt, and snacks.
If you're a fan of Franzese's work, you'll get a chance to buy some of his merchandise after the show.
