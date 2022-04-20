Your chance to watch 'Mean Girls' with one of the cast members at TAMUK

Daniel Franzese, also known as Damian Leigh in Mean Girls, will be at TAMUK Wednesday evening for their showing of the movie.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This Wednesday, we really wear pink!

Actor and comedian Daniel Franzese, best known for his role as Damian Leigh in Mean Girls, will be at Texas A&M University - Kingsville on Wednesday night.

The Javelina Nation is hosting a 'Mean Girls' movie night, and Franzese will be in attendance.

Tomorrow is the day! Actor and comedian Daniel Franzese is coming to Javelina Nation for our Javelina Movie Night.... Posted by Texas A&M University - Kingsville on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

The event will take place at the Jones Auditorium, 855 N. Armstrong St., on Wednesday, April 20. Doors will open to students at 6 p.m. and the general public at 6:30 p.m.

The first 100 students to arrive will even get a free t-shirt, and snacks.

If you're a fan of Franzese's work, you'll get a chance to buy some of his merchandise after the show.

