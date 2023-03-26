Ain't It Fun: Yoga class at House of Rock lets ex-Emo kids work out their angst

Chey Horner said she didn't know how successful the event would be, but the nostalgic event took off here in the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Yoga, but make it emo.

That's what one local instructor brought to Corpus Christi.



Sunday's exercise event to sad music took place at House of Rock.



Yoga instructor Chey Horner started it when she decided to combine her love for emo music and yoga.



She says she didn't know how much the event would succeed, but the nostalgic emo event took off here in the Coastal Bend.



And while it's seen as sad, she hopes it brings a bright light to those feeling down.

"I really like to bring that energy a new light, I really wanted to bring people in the sub-genre, the group something positive,” she said. “I do see a lot of people who listen to this music, myself included, dealing with a lot of mental illness, anxiety, depression, alcohol, drug abuse -- things like that. I really just wanted to bring something positive for people to have fun.”







If you're wondering what was on the playlist, it was most of the emo hits from the 2000's such as Paramore, My Chemical Romance, and more.

