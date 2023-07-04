Personalize your career and educational advising

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you have been out of school for a while, want to finish your degree, or are looking for a short-term program...Coastal Compass may have a solution for you.
They want to help you "Recapture your dream".
You can get personalized career and educational advising, fast tracked to higher paying jobs in high demand careers, and find assistance with overcoming financial obstacles.
For more information, call 361-906-0703 or text 'RECAPTURE' to 361-256-7303.
