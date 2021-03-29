Labonte Park shortens camper capacity for the Easter weekend

Reservations close at 12 p.m. on Thursday, April 1. Register here.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After a two-year hiatus because of COVID, Corpus Christi's Labonte Park has now reopened to campers for the Easter holiday weekend. However, there are still some changes to keep in mind.



"As of today, we have 23 camping spots that are still open," Lisa Oliver, assistant director of the city's parks and recreation department said. "Three RV campsites that are still open. So for the public that was unsure, should we, should we not, we still have space available."

Oliver said this year, only 62 spaces are available instead of the 102 that are normally used for campers after council and the city manager announced precautions to keep campers safe during the pandemic.

Reservations close at 12 p.m. on Thursday, April 1. Register here.

The reservations cover as many as 15 people per campsite, but there is a change on parking passes this year.

"You can purchase one additional parking permit," Oliver said. "With the reservation, the reservation includes two parking permits and then you can purchase a third for six dollars online. And the change is that this year we are not selling any parking permits on site."

All permits must be displayed at the campsite.

Check in for all campers begins Friday morning.

And a reminder for campers, a life guard will not be on duty this weekend so parents are encouraged to keep an eye out for the little ones. Officials also said go-carts, a-t-v's, or motorbikes are not allowed.

