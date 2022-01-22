Mission 911 calling for donations to help get through the cold

Winter weather means most of us huddle up indoors. But for those less fortunate, organizations like Mission 911 step in.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When temperatures drop, the need for warm clothing rises. So Mission 911 is doing their part to help unhoused people in Corpus Christi that don't have the resources to stay safe.

With winter weather coming in, they need your help.

Tony Reyes of Mission 911 has been working since Christmas to collect warm clothing to give to those in need.

Although the city provides warming shelters and other aid, Reyes hopes Mission 911 can step in to fill the gaps.

"Some people feel they can't handle it themselves, and that's where we step in," Reyes said, "And if we can help them with some clothing, some blankets, maybe some warm food from our pantry, or just give them direction of where they can get the help, we're here for them."

Although donations have been consistent, they can always use more.

"A lot of the individuals might know somebody that's been in that position or had a family member in that position. And to them, they're saying, 'You know what, if I can help somebody, it'll make a difference hopefully in their lives because we've seen it."

Mission 911 works with churches, restaurants, and individuals over the years to combat the challenges of homelessness.

But that's not all, they also help people who are struggling to pay their utility bills.

Reyes invites the community to visit ccmission911.org to see how you can help throughout the winter.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.