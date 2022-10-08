From hobby to side hustle, Corpus Christi woman shares financial success story

From a Nike cap in 2020, to a thriving business flow, Kimberly Gonzales brought 'Urban Threadz' to life.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — From a hobby to a side hustle, one Corpus Christi woman managed to turn a single Nike hat into a full time business.

"I source a lot at flea markets, garage sales, goodwill. I find items that I'm passionate about. I love western and bo-ho styles," said Kimberly Gonzales, a local Poshmark seller.

Like a lot of us in 2020, Gonzalez needed to make some money.

"I was unemployed. I was in between jobs," said Kimberly, "I was going to start another job but it didn't work out because the pandemic, so I found Poshmark as a way to support myself and it just worked".

She said getting it up and running was easier than she thought.

"It started with a Nike cap I had in my closet. I posted the Nike cap and within an hour, it sold. After that, I wanted to sell everything in my closet," she added.

From that Nike cap in 2020, to a thriving business flow. Gonzales brought 'Urban Threadz' to life.

"I did start with selling a package or two a week, and then now I'm to where I have mountains and going to the post office. It works out. I always have my little bag and I fill it up and I'm like 'okay, let's take our sales,'" Gonzalez said

That side hustle manages to bring in big bucks for Gonzalez, and then some.

"Between $6 to 10,000, so it definitely adds and it helps. It helps a lot. I'm able to pay my cell phone bill without using my paycheck. It's great."

Gonzalez said she'll keep selling merchandise on the side, but hopes she can do it full-time one day.

