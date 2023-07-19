8TE is closing their doors after 8 years in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The end of an era.
8TE, a popular Corpus Christi restaurant specializing in "modern American" cuisine, which they call "classic dishes with a twist", is closing their doors after eight years in Corpus Christi.
"I wanted to open something different in Corpus Christi, and I think I was able to accomplish that. People always told me it reminded them of places in Austin— and that’s what I wanted CC to see…that we can bring a little big city HERE and continue to grow our city into a place we love," owner Megan Lee wrote on social media. "These past few years, I’ve SEEN that with all of the local businesses opening. Y’all continue to support LOCAL, please!"
The restaurant's last day open will be July 30.
"I want to thank all of our loyal customers for supporting us all these years. I’ll miss seeing all of you— especially all the amazing regulars who come every week, multiple times a week," Lee wrote.
