Manufacturing giant buys majority stake in Corpus Christi area iron plant

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Luxembourg based steel company ArcelorMittal announced in a press release that it has acquired an 80% majority stake in the Hot Briquette Iron (HBI) plant located here in the Corpus Christi area.
The HBI plant, located in San Patricio County, opened in Oct. 2016 and is one of the largest of its kind in the world. It employs over 270 people and has direct access to the Port of Corpus Christi.
And those qualities were enough to make the manufacturing giant take notice.
"The facility is world-class and is ideally located, with its own deep-water port," said ArcelorMittal CEO Aditya Mittal. "There is also unused land on the site which provides interesting options for further development."
Having bought an 80% stake in the plant, the transaction values the Corpus Christi HBI plant at $1,000,000,000 - that's right, one billion dollars - and is subject to customary regulatory approvals.
Voestalpine will retain the remaining 20%, and CEO Mittal says that he is "[looking] forward to developing a strong partnership with them."
The announcement came Thursday, Apr. 14.
