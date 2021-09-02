Gregory-Portland student arrested for animal cruelty

A disturbing video circling social media showed 17-year-old Kaleem Gholsby slamming a cat on the ground.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A video circling social media has now put 17-year-old Kaleem Gholsby behind bars after he was caught on camera harming an animal.

In the disturbing video, which 3News has chosen not to share, Gholsby picks up a cat over his head and slams it down to the ground. The cat was able to run off after the mistreatment.

The Portland Police Department arrested Gholsby on Monday evening after police say many phone calls and messages from the community who witnessed the video.

He is now facing charges for Cruelty of a Non-Livestock Animal, which is a a 3rd Degree Felony. Gholsby played running back for Gregory Portland's football team last year.

The arrest was made with the help of Portland's Criminal Investigations Division, School Resource Officers, Portland Animal Care Services and many concerned citizens.

If you have any further information on this case or others like it, please call PPD Investigations at (361) 777-4444.

