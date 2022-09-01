A woman in Ingleside was arrested on multiple counts of fraud

33 year old Nikole M. Childs has been arrested for fraud and use of a criminal instrument. Authorities believe she was not working alone.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friday, Jan. 7th, Ingleside Police Department arrested Nikole M. Childs, 33, on multiple counts of fraud.

Childs was found with counterfeit checks, credit cards, and the identifying information of 16 different people. This information included DOB, SSN, addresses, and bank account numbers.

Authorities say that a bank employee recognized a fake check which Childs tried to deposit it, and attempted to stall Childs at the counter.

Childs left before authorities arrived, but officials were able to broadcast an alert about her vehicle information. She was pulled over near SH 361 and FM 1069.

Childs is currently in custody, but authorities say they believe she was not working alone. Investigators are certain there are more victims in other cities.

If you have any information about this suspect, or about this case or any other that may be related, give investigators a call at 361-776-2531. You can also contact through through Tri-County Crime Stoppers at www.p3tips.com/437 or 1-800-245-TIPS(8477).

