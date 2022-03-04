Nueces County Sheriff's office seeking information on man with outstanding assault warrant

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to locate a man with an outstanding assault warrant.
Roland Gonzalez is described as a 23-year old man standing around 5 feet, 6 inches, and weighs roughly 135 pounds.
If you know how to locate Gonzalez, you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at (361)888-TIPS (8477) or submit the information online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=.
You may also contact the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office at (361) 887-2239 or (361) 887-2219 after 5:00 pm.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Remembering Selena on the 27th anniversary of her death
- Fire crews make progress as they enter second night of containment efforts on the 'Borrega' Fire in Kleberg County
- South Texas quilter continues mission to honor veterans one stitch at a time
- Corpus Christi deaf community inspired by 'CODA' Oscar win
- Corpus Christi leaders takes first steps toward adding hotel to American Bank Center area
- Texans may need to be patient for bluebonnets to bloom this year
- South Texas landowner accuses government of taking property through eminent domain
- CCPD arrest man connected to morning convenience store murder
- Feral pigs hogging up space and uprooting yards in southside neighborhoods
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.