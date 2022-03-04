Nueces County Sheriff's office seeking information on man with outstanding assault warrant

The Nueces County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of Roland Gonzalez, age 23. Please contact authorities if you have any information.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to locate a man with an outstanding assault warrant.

Roland Gonzalez is described as a 23-year old man standing around 5 feet, 6 inches, and weighs roughly 135 pounds.

If you know how to locate Gonzalez, you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at (361)888-TIPS (8477) or submit the information online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=.

You may also contact the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office at (361) 887-2239 or (361) 887-2219 after 5:00 pm.

