Police investigate shooting in a Corpus Christi neighborhood

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are at a home in the 1200 block of Miami Dr. for a shooting investigation.
The incident happened just before 5 p.m.
Details are limited. Stick with 3News as we learn more.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Kemp's Ridley Sea Turtle hatchlings released at Padre Island National Seashore
- Corpus Christi's 'Litter Critter' is back by popular demand
- Lucky fisherman reels in two tagged red fishes as part of the CCA tournament
- Dia De Los Muertos festival is back for 2021
- Texas leads nation in deaths caused by teen drivers
- Ages 12 and older can now get the COVID-19 vaccine in Nueces County. Here's what you need to know.